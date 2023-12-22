Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is receiving lots of love and acclaim around the world for his performance in Dunki movie. German football giants Bayern Munich are also not left behind as they shared a video on Instagram featuring many of their young stars trying to attempt some of King Khan’s famous Bollywood dialogues. They even added a Bayern Munich perspective to the dialogues – like, “Bayern ko Harana mushkil hi Nahi namumkin hai” fitting their dominance in the Bundesliga. Lastly, they dedicate the video to Shah Rukh Khan – especially mentioning his Character name from the film Dunki "To Hardy aka SRK With Love From Bayern." Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bayern Munich Stars Recreate Shah Rukh Khan's Dialogues (Watch Video)

