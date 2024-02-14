Manchester City are now ahead as they went on to dominate FC Copenhagen in the first leg of the round of 16 in UCL 2023-24. Man City had the majority of the possession in their hand. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring early in the 10th minute of the game to put City ahead. Magnus Mattsson from Copenhagen scored an equaliser in the 34th minute. Bernardo Silva came up with a goal in the 45th minute followed by Phil Foden scoring in the stoppage time (90+2) to give City the advantage. RB Leipzig 0–1 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Brahim Diaz Star As Los Blancos Get Ahead in Round of 16 First Leg.

FC Copenhagen 1–3 Manchester City

