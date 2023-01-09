Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic were involved in an ugly fight on the pitch as both players were shown red cards during Barcelona's match against Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2022-23 on Monday, January 9. This happened in the 92nd minute of the match when both players went for the ball but even after it was cleared, they were locked in a grapple with both players shoving and pulling each other in this fight. Barcelona eventually were winners on the night, thanks to a first-half goal from Ousmane Dembele. Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2022–23: Ousmane Dembele Scores in Catalan Giants’ Victory but Both Sides See Red Cards (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Ferran Torres, Stefan Savic Fight During Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Match:

The gloves are off!! 🥊 Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic are both sent off for this little scrap... 🟥#AtletiBarça pic.twitter.com/Po8DLGLnT0 — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 8, 2023

