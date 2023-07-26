Morocco Women's Football team captain Ghizlane Chebbak was asked by a BBC reporter during the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The reporter pointed out that in Morocco Gay relationship is illegal and if there is any gay players in her team, how is life for them. Chebbak termed the question as political and stayed tight-lipped. BBC has now issued an apology to Chebbak for asking such a question. Argentina Forward Yamila Rodriguez Defends Her Cristiano Ronaldo Tattoo at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

BBC Issues Apology

The BBC has apologized after its reporter asked the captain of 🇲🇦Morocco’s female World Cup team whether any of her teammates are lesbians. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 26, 2023

Reporter's Question to Ghizlane Chebbak

Absolutely insane question asked by a BBC reporter to Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak at the Women's World Cup. 😳🇲🇦 Her reaction: 🤨 pic.twitter.com/LODKh4sbUp — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 25, 2023

