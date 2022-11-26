A massive fire broke out near the Lusail Stadium were Argentina and Mexico are to play against each other in FIFA World Cup 2022, on Saturday, November 26. Videos have gone viral which showed the thick black smoke rising out of the area that had caught fire, which was not very far from the Lusail Stadium. According to a report, no casualties have been reported in the fire. Lionel Messi Pays Tribute to Diego Maradona on His Second Death Anniversary, Shares Picture of Argentina Legend on Instagram Story

Massive Fire Breaks out Near Lusail Stadium in Qatar:

Impactante imagen en Lusail, zona en la que jugará Argentina esta noche. Incendio a escasos kilómetros del estadio mundialista y a pocas cuadras de un crucero. pic.twitter.com/PtM3hO9XX8 — Fede Cristofanelli (@Cristoffede) November 26, 2022

