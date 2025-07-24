Looking to consolidate their place in the top three of the Brazilian Serie A 2025, Palmeiras visited Maracana Stadium and managed to notch up a 2-1 victory over hosts Fluminense. Hosts Fluminense opened the scoring, with German Cano converting from a penalty, which then saw Mauricio strike back the leveller for Palmeiras in the dying moments of the first half. The second half began with both teams on the lookout for a decisive goal, which came from Vitor Roque, who scored his 100th goal in 70 Brazilian Championship games against Fluminense alone, helping Verdao take a 2-1 lead and eventually secure all three points in an away encounter. This was Tricolor's third successive loss in the competition, slipping down to eighth place. Palmeiras were reduced to 10 men as late as stoppage time, with Allan picking up a red card in the 98th minute. Fluminense 0–2 Cruzeiro, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Fabricio Bruno, Kaio Jorge Score As Visitors Secure Victory at Maracana Stadium.

Palmerias Bags Three Crucial Points

MAIS TRÊS PONTOS NA BAGAGEM, FAMÍLIA! ➕3️⃣💼 AVANTI, PALESTRA! 🟢⚪ 🏆 Fluminense 1x2 Palmeiras ⚽ Mauricio e Vitor Roque pic.twitter.com/XAMfkwEUOz — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)