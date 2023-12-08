After Santos’ latest loss against Fortaleza, the relegation from Brazilian Serie A was confirmed. It was their fifth winless game in a row, pushing them down to the Serie B division first time in the club’s history. After a disappointing performance in Sao Paulo’s state championship, staying in the Serie A was their primary goal. But failing to do so, the Santos fans couldn’t believe the reality and went on rioting in the port city. They torched many player’s cars including former Chennaiyin FC Stiven Mendoza. Fans, Players in Tears as Santos FC Relegated for the First Time in 111 Years, Angry Spectators Throw Flares and Other Objects On the Field; Video Goes Viral!.

News of Stiven Mendoza’s car on Fire

📸 | Former Chennaiyin FC star Stiven Mendoza’s car was burnt down by Santos FC fans after the club was relegated from Serie A (Brazil) #IndiaFootball pic.twitter.com/omFrqmlHqU — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) December 7, 2023

