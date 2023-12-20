Former PSG and Argentina winger Ezequiel Lavezzi was taken to the Sanatorio Cantegrill hospital in Uruguay after possibly being stabbed. He reportedly suffered a puncture to his abdomen and a fractured collarbone according to reliable sources While some reports claim that the incident occurred during an argument at a family party Lavezzi was hosting at his house, another report says that the family has dismissed such talk and insist he fell from a ladder while changing a lightbulb. While a statement from the police read they found him injured and receiving treatment. FIFA's Rebooted Club World Cup Could Change the Face of Soccer and Spark a Player Backlash.

Former PSG and Argentina Footballer Ezequiel Lavezzi Rushed to Hospital After Getting Stabbed

🚨 Ezequiel Lavezzi has been STABBED! 😳 The former PSG player was hospitalised today in Uruguay after being stabbed in the stomach during an argument at his home. He has also suffered a broken collarbone. ✍️ @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/2BVoh73iyg — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 20, 2023

