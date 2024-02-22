Bayern Munich have had a nightmare season in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League. They are way behind the table toppers Bayer Leverkusen. Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season as revealed by several reports and Bayern will be looking for a good option. Zinedine Zidane the former Real Madrid player and manager is being considered as per a report and can join Bayern as the Head Coach for the coming season. Zidane has a huge success rate at Real Madrid and can be a good option for the German giants. Bundesliga 2023–24: German Coach Thomas Tuchel To Part Ways With Bayern Munich at the End of Season.

Zinedine Zidane to Join Bayern (Report)

🚨 Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would return to management to take the Bayern Munich job.



(Source: @Sport) pic.twitter.com/x7iWdG0dSs— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 22, 2024

