As per reports, Multiple German fans wearing 'England' hats and scarves attacked a pub in Wembley ahead of the Nations League fixture between the two teams on Monday. It is understood that four people have been arrested so far after the altercation as several people were injured, sustaining head and facial injuries.

Four Arrested

Four arrests have been made after masked German 'fans' attacked England supporters at a pub ahead of Monday's Nations League fixture at Wembley, police have confirmed. pic.twitter.com/9rY20o1efW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 26, 2022

German Fans Storm Wembley Pub

Reported 100 German fans have just tried to storm the Green Man pub in Wembley. Looks like they were quickly ran off by England Fans 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/FXK8HKw4hV — England Football Fans (@EnglidsAway) September 26, 2022

Another Altercation

Another vid of Green Man Pub pic.twitter.com/5rLne6TfcC — Stokzey⭐️⭐️ (@stxkzey) September 26, 2022

