The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazem was very intense as the match ended in a 4-4 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo, suspended for one match, was present in the stands to cheer for his team. Ronaldo had various reactions throughout the match. Ronaldo was seen disappointed and happy too on various occasions in the match. Fans present in the stands were chanting Ronaldo’s name during the game. For Al-Nassr Anderson Talisca scored a hattrick and Sadio Mane scored a penalty in the stoppage time. Al-Hazem never backed off and even equalised in the dying minute of the game and stopped Al-Nassr from grabbing three points. Fans Raise ‘CR7 Is the World Scorer’ Banner During Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match As Cristiano Ronaldo Serves One-Match Suspension, Pic Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

Cristiano applauds

Cristiano Ronaldo looks heartbroken

Cristiano Ronaldo looks heartbroken with that Al Nassr performance pic.twitter.com/u7exzI3ulg — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) February 29, 2024

