Germany Beat France 4–3 on Penalties to Win FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023, Clinch Title for the First Time

Germany defeated France 4-3 on penalties to win the U-17 FIFA World Cup 2023 title in Indonesia. Paris Brunner and Noah Darvich gave Germany a 2-0 lead in the match but France fought back with a goal from Saimon Bouabre. A red card shown to Germany's Winners Osawe titled the tide in favour of France who found an equaliser through Mathis Amougou in the 85th minute. The match finished 2-2 at the end of regulation time and the contest eventually headed to the penalty shootout, where Germany prevailed over France.

Germany Beat France to Win FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023

🇩🇪🏆 GERMANY ARE #U17WC CHAMPIONS!!! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2023

