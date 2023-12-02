Germany Beat France 4–3 on Penalties to Win FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023, Clinch Title for the First Time

The Germans won this prestigious trophy for the very first-time after a thrilling penalty shootout. Almugera Kabar scored the winning penalty for Germany which saw them bag the victory.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 02, 2023 08:56 PM IST

Germany defeated France 4-3 on penalties to win the U-17 FIFA World Cup 2023 title in Indonesia. Paris Brunner and Noah Darvich gave Germany a 2-0 lead in the match but France fought back with a goal from Saimon Bouabre. A red card shown to Germany's Winners Osawe titled the tide in favour of France who found an equaliser through Mathis Amougou in the 85th minute. The match finished 2-2 at the end of regulation time and the contest eventually headed to the penalty shootout, where Germany prevailed over France.

Germany Beat France to Win FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Close
Search

Germany Beat France 4–3 on Penalties to Win FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023, Clinch Title for the First Time

The Germans won this prestigious trophy for the very first-time after a thrilling penalty shootout. Almugera Kabar scored the winning penalty for Germany which saw them bag the victory.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 02, 2023 08:56 PM IST

Germany defeated France 4-3 on penalties to win the U-17 FIFA World Cup 2023 title in Indonesia. Paris Brunner and Noah Darvich gave Germany a 2-0 lead in the match but France fought back with a goal from Saimon Bouabre. A red card shown to Germany's Winners Osawe titled the tide in favour of France who found an equaliser through Mathis Amougou in the 85th minute. The match finished 2-2 at the end of regulation time and the contest eventually headed to the penalty shootout, where Germany prevailed over France.

Germany Beat France to Win FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
FIFA FIFA U-17 World Cup FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup 2023 France France vs Germany Germany Germany vs France U-17 FIFA World Cup 2023 U17 World Cup U17 World Cup 2023
You might also like
Germany: Two Teenagers Detained For Planning Terrorist Attack On A Christmas Market in Cologne
World

Germany: Two Teenagers Detained For Planning Terrorist Attack On A Christmas Market in Cologne
France Teenager Killing: French Society ‘At Risk of Tipping Over’ After Murder of Teen in Crépol, Says Olivier Véran
News

France Teenager Killing: French Society ‘At Risk of Tipping Over’ After Murder of Teen in Crépol, Says Olivier Véran
Lionel Messi Engages in Heated Argument With Rodrygo During Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral!
Football

Lionel Messi Engages in Heated Argument With Rodrygo During Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral!
Germany: Two Teenagers Detained For Planning Terrorist Attack On A Christmas Market in Cologne
World

Germany: Two Teenagers Detained For Planning Terrorist Attack On A Christmas Market in Cologne
France Teenager Killing: French Society ‘At Risk of Tipping Over’ After Murder of Teen in Crépol, Says Olivier Véran
News

France Teenager Killing: French Society ‘At Risk of Tipping Over’ After Murder of Teen in Crépol, Says Olivier Véran
Lionel Messi Engages in Heated Argument With Rodrygo During Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral!
Football

Lionel Messi Engages in Heated Argument With Rodrygo During Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral!
Bird Flu in Germany: H5 N1 Outbreak Reported on Poultry Farm in Northern Part of Country
World

Bird Flu in Germany: H5 N1 Outbreak Reported on Poultry Farm in Northern Part of Country
Google Trends Google Trends
BPSC
100K+ searches
Rinku Singh
100K+ searches
Sports
100K+ searches
Giorgia Meloni
50K+ searches
Ruturaj Gaikwad
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
BPSC
100K+ searches
Rinku Singh
100K+ searches
Sports
100K+ searches
Giorgia Meloni
50K+ searches
Ruturaj Gaikwad
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma