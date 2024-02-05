Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabian Football League will celebrate his 39th birthday on February 5, 2024. Ronaldo has a successful year behind his back finishing 2023 as the highest goal scorer of the year. As he celebrates his 39th birthday, fans wish the Al-Nassr and Portuguese star on his special occasion. ‘Good Game’, Internet Sensation IShowSpeed Greets Cristiano Ronaldo’s Son After Al-Nassr Under-13 Match (Watch Video).

Fans Wish Cristiano Ronaldo

Inspiration

Happy Birthday to Cristiano Ronaldo. Your are not only my footballer, you are more than to me. My inspiration, My idol. #Ronaldo𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Hd4sD01SHc — Emon (@Emonhasan07) February 4, 2024

More Fans Wish Him

Historical

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro. In the annals of football history, Cristiano Ronaldo stands as an epitome of enduring excellence. At 39, he remains the unrivaled goal-scoring maestro of 2023, while also clinching the esteemed title of Middle East Best Player. pic.twitter.com/it69H2paet — Bagh Ali (@twitbaghali) February 4, 2024

Idol

Happy Birthday Idol Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro.....♥️🙌 My Love For You Never Flew Away CR7 then CR7 now CR7 forever.....🐐 My Goat Turning 39 @Cristiano 🤧#HappyBirthdayCR7 #CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/KnuHSsWrlr — 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖕𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖄 𝕭𝖆𝖐𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖓²𝚃𝚅𝙺🚩 (@TVK_Bakthan) February 4, 2024

Greatest Ever

Greatest ever to grace the game Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo 🤍 39🎂#CristianoRonaldo #CR7 pic.twitter.com/Q1Vv65g7ZR — Vaibhav Sharma (@vaibhav_4x) February 4, 2024

