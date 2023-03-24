Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot as England registered a 2-1 victory against Italy in their latest UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples. With this goal, Harry Kane (54) became the top scorer for England. The Tottenham forward broke Wayne Rooney's record (53) to do so. Following this, Harry Kane shared a post on Twitter. The caption of the English forward's post reads, "Just so proud to be this country's all time top goalscorer it's something you can't even dream about as a kid. A magical moment". Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Becoming Highest-Capped Men’s International Player (See Post).

Harry Kane Shares Post After Becoming England's Top Goalscorer

Just so proud to be this country's all time top goalscorer it's something you can't even dream about as a kid. A magical moment. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/qeSVaFi4pJ — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)