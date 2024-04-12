Bayern Munich star Harry Kane's three out of four children met with a car accident while they were travelling in Munich. Their Mercedes van collided with another car and the children were immediately rushed to the hospital after which they were said to be safe and didn't sustain any major injuries. A spokesperson from Harry Kane's side confirmed the family members as 'Safe' following the crash. Neymar Jr Gambles in Online Poker While Celebrating His Daughter’s Six-Month Birthday, Video Goes Viral.

Harry Kane's Children Escape With Minor Injuries

On Monday, while Harry Kane was on his way to London for the Champions League match against Arsenal, three of his kids were involved in a car accident. They were taken to hospital in an ambulance but luckily, everyone involved only suffered minor injuries. [@BILD} pic.twitter.com/i31xOkoqXv— Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) April 12, 2024

