Manchester United are 11 points behind Aston Villa for the fifth-place finish. With just seven matches remaining in the Premier League 2023-24 season, the Red Devils can’t afford to drop any more points to confirm their European League qualification next season. AFC Bournemouth are in great form, they won five games and drew one before suffering a shocking defeat to Luton Town. The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Premier League Set To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology for EPL 2024–25 Season

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)