Al-Nassr will take on Al-Hilal in what is expected to be a blockbuster showdown in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on December 1. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led outfit has been in fine form and meet the table-toppers with both sides looking to gain three points and strengthen their spots in the league. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India and the live telecast of this match will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Heart-Winning Gesture, Asks Referee to Cancel Penalty Despite Awarded Spotkick During Al-Nassr vs Persepolis ACL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

