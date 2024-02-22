Al-Hilal will play Sepahan in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 Match on Thursday, February 22. Kingdom Arena Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will host this Round of 16 second leg match at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Al-Hilal vs Sepahan, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. Them being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, will the match live on Sports18 3 SD/HD channels. Fans can also follow the Al-Hilal vs Sepahan, AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live. ACL 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Against Al-Fayha To Help Al-Nassr Reach Asian Champions League Quarterfinals.

