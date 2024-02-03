Barcelona are set to visit Alaves in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, February 3. The La Liga match will be played at Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain and it will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Alaves vs Barcelona, on Sports18 Network TV channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Alaves vs Barcelona football match on the JioCinema app and website. Jude Bellingham Allegedly Calls Mason Greenwood ‘Rapist’ During Getafe vs Real Madrid LaLiga 2023-24 Match, Video Goes Viral.nd Telecast Details

PREVIEW | Alavés v FC Barcelona A 6.30pm CET kick-off in Vitoria, where the team hasn't lost for 23 years and intends to keep that record goinghttps://t.co/GqVLfr3cwm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2024

