Arsenal come into their Champions League clash at the top of the Premier League standings, having beaten Brighton & Hove Albion away from home and watched Liverpool manage a draw at Old Trafford. Bayern Munich on the other hand have lost massive ground in their quest to fight for the Bundesliga title. Bayer Leverkusen have an unprecedented 16-point advantage at the top after Bayern lost to Heidenheim with a 3-2 scoreline. But more often the league form has hardly affected the Champions League fixtures. The exciting match will start at 12:30 AM on April 10. Sony Ten Sports Channels have broadcasting rights to the Champions League in India. Fans can watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich live on Sony Ten Sports channels. Live streaming of the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League match is also available on the SonyLIV app. FIFA and Member Associations Must Fight Match-Fixing Together, Says President Gianni Infantino.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Live

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Let’s leave it all out there tomorrow ✊ <a href="https://t.co/Hgdkryt1aH">pic.twitter.com/Hgdkryt1aH</a></p>— Arsenal (@Arsenal) <a href="https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1777426188237164957?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

