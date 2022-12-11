Aston Villa will go up against their Premier League rivals Chelsea in a mid-season friendly on Sunday, December 11. Abu Dhabi's Al Nahyan Stadium will host this clash which starts at 7:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this match, unfortunately, will not be available. But fans can surely watch live streaming of this match on Recast and also on Villa TV but at the cost of a subscription fee. England vs France Goal Video Highlights: Watch Les Bleus Enter FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinals As Three Lions Bow Out

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Streaming:

Click below for everything you need to know about how to watch our clash with Chelsea at Al Nahyan Stadium. Supporters based in the UK and Ireland can watch live on VillaTV and all proceeds will be donated to Aston & Nechells Foodbank. 🟣 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 11, 2022

