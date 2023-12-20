Even though the home side has host of players sidelined with injury, many are expecting Xavi’s side to collect maximum points form the game. Almeria is yet to win a game and at the rock bottom of the LA Liga 2023-24 table. The Barcelona vs Almeria starts at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 19, 2023. Sports18 is an official broadcaster for La Liga 2023-24 games in India. Fans can enjoy Barcelona vs Almeria free live streaming on Jio Cinema. Pedri Gonzalez Suffers a Minor Muscle Problem, Added to Barcelona’s Injury List

Barcelona vs Almeria Live Streaming and Telecast

When and where to watch FC Barcelona vs Almería International viewing guide to the final game of the year at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys 👇https://t.co/s7LRcPbeVW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 19, 2023

