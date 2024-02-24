Standing third in the league table, Barcelona would be looking to close the gap between them and leaders Real Madrid with a win over Getafe. But Xavi’s side has been struggling against Getafe and has won just one game in the last four encounters, drawing the other three. Dropping points at a crucial stage of the season would hamper their title defence. The Getafe vs Barcelona match starts at 08:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 24, 2024. Sports18 is an official broadcaster for La Liga 2023-24 games in India. Fans can enjoy Barcelona vs Getafe Free Live Streaming on Jio Cinema. La Liga 2023–24: Real Madrid Will Be My Last Dugout, Says Coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Barcelona vs Getafe Live

🔥 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 ! 🔥#𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗰̧𝗮𝗚𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗳𝗲 pic.twitter.com/LIxRrlXHDn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 24, 2024

