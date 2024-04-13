Following Bayern Munich's 3-2 defeat against Heidenheim in game week 28, the gap to the top of the table widened to 16 points. Nevertheless, the German Giants did receive a boost of confidence in midweek when they managed a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Emirates Stadium. The Bavarians will now look to keep the title race alive, even if it is only for one more day, by beating Koln, whom they have not lost to in 19 consecutive encounters - a record unbeaten streak against any current Bundesliga club for FC Bayern. The exciting match is scheduled at 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 13. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2023-24. Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne, Bundesliga 2023–24 live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Channels. Also, fans can use the Sony LIV app for the Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne game live streaming. Xabi Alonso Confirms He'll Stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Ends Speculations Over Him Joining Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

Bayern Munich vs FC Cologne, Bundesliga 2023–24 Live Streaming On Sony LIV

𝐌𝐃𝟐𝟗 🔴⚪ All set to host Köln this afternoon 🏟️#packmas #FCBKOE pic.twitter.com/f47KSwSOv9 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2024

