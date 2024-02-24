Bayern Munich are in second place in the league table and they are eleven points off from the top with one match in hand. Defending champions lost back-to-back games and would be looking to get back to winning ways against RB Leipzig. The exciting game between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzing will be played at Allianz Arena, München, Germany on February 24, Saturday and has a start time of 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Bundesliga 2023-24. Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2023–24 live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Channels. Also, fans can get the live streaming of the match on SonyLIV mobile app and website. Former Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Set To Join Bayern Munich As New Head Coach: Report.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2023–24 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A crunch tie in a crunch situation 😅@FCBayernEN's quest for a 12th consecutive #Bundesliga title reaches an important crossroad 🛣️ 🏆#SonySportsNetwork #DekhteRehJaoge #FCBRBL pic.twitter.com/2Xv6AFhpTT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)