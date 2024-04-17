Atletico Madrid has two wins in 10 away matches against German opposition in a Champions League fixture. But in the 2023-24 season, the side is leading with a 2-1 scoreline against Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinal and will be confident of progressing to the next stage. The exciting game between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will start at 00:30 AM on April 17, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming on the Sony LIV app. Barcelona Defeat Cadiz, Real Madrid Beat Mallorca in LaLiga 2023-24 Despite Resting Starters Eying UCL Clash; Los Blancos Stay Ahead in Title Race.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid Live

