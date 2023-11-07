Borussia Dortmund will go head to head against Newcastle United in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. This Group F which is also being considered as a Group of Death, match will be played at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany and it will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, November 7. The live telecast of the Dortmund vs Newcastle United football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Dortmund vs Newcastle United match. Borussia Dortmund Coach Edin Terzic Calls for Positive Mindset from Players Ahead of UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Match Against Newcastle United Following Der Klassiker Defeat

Dortmund vs Newcastle United UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming

The #UCL Group Stage enters its second half and every point is even more crucial 😬 💥 Who will take a giant stride towards the knockout stages? 👀 ⚔️#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/viwEm1V6gN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 7, 2023

