The first leg of the round of 16 match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven ended in a 1-1 draw, giving the German side slight advantage going into the second leg. Overall, PSV and Borussia have faced each other only four times, with Dortmund winning twice and the other two matches ending in draws. The exciting game between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will start at 01:30 AM on March 14, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the UCL 2023-24 matches, Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. The Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League round of 16 match will also be available on the Sony LIV app. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Arsenal Beats FC Porto on Penalties to Reach UCL Quarterfinals.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven Live

ALMOST THAT TIME 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5nOsUz4iVG — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 13, 2024

