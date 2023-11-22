Brazil will host Argentina in their next match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier campaign on Thursday, November 22. The match has a scheduled start time of 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Estadio do Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Unfortunately, the broadcasting rights of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is not with any channel in India. So, the Brazil vs Argentina match live telecast will not be available on any TV channel. FanCode provides live streaming for the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in India and they will provide live streaming of the Brazil vs Argentina match on their app and website with a subscription pass. Tests Confirm Full Extent of FC Barcelona Footballer Gavi’s Knee Injury; Set to Miss Rest of Season and UEFA Euro 2024 Due to ACL Tear.

Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)