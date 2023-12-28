The London derby game between Chelsea and Crystal Pace at Stamford Bridge would be the Blue’s chance to get their crumbling season in line. They are currently 11th in the league table with just six wins from 18 games. Crystal Palace stands further down – at 15th place in the points table and has lost the last 11 games against the Blues in the league – marking their longest losing run against any Premier League side. Chelsea vs Crystal Palace will kick off at 01:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 28, 2023. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League Season 2023-24. Fans can enjoy Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live telecast on Star Sports network channels. Live streaming of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League game is also available on Disney+ Hotstar App and Website. Manchester United 3–2 Aston Villa, Premier League 2023–24: Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund Score As Red Devils Complete a Thrilling Comeback To Win on Boxing Day (Watch Video Goal Highlights).

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming and Telecast

#Chelsea have always had a good record against #CrystalPalace! Will they continue their winning streak against the #TheEagles? Tune-in to #CHECRY, tomorrow 1 AM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #CHEvCRY pic.twitter.com/9EFqRlX3YM — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 27, 2023

