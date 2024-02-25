Liverpool team is at the top of the 2023-24 Premier League season, while multiple-time champions Chelsea is struggling this season with 10 wins in 25 games. But league form hardly matters in the cup competitions. Chelsea will be looking to win some silverware after falling behind in league and European competitions. Liverpool will also be looking to win multiple titles for their outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp. The exciting game will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 25th, 2024. Sadly there will not be a live telecast of the Carabao Cup final match, but Fans can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023–24 final on the FanCode App. Arsenal 4–1 Newcastle United, Premier League 2023–24: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz Score As Gunners Register Dominant Victory.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 Final

