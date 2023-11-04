The ISL 2023–24 match between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC will take place on Saturday, November 4, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, West Bengal. The EBFC vs KBFC game begins at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network broadcasts the Indian Super League in India. Fans can watch the East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match live on VH1, Surya Movies and DD Bangla. The match will also be shown on Sports18 HD/SD with English commentary. East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 match will be streamed live on the OTT platform, JioCinema via the app and website. International viewers can watch the game live on One Football's website. There is also additional channel information available, as well as regional language commentary. Hyderabad FC To Host Bengaluru FC Following Draw Against Mumbai City FC at ISL 2023–24 Season.

How To Watch East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming Online

The VYBK is all set to witness a fierce battle tonight as the Bengal tigers take on the tuskers from Kerala! ⚔️ Watch #EBFCKBFC live on Sports18, VH1, DD Bangla, Colors Bangla & JioCinema. 📺#JoyEastBengal #EastBengalFC #ISL10 #ISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/23EB4Uu4Ya — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)