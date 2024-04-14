In the last game of the season, FC Goa will host Chennaiyin FC. The team from Goa stands third in the points table, while Chennaiyin FC stands sixth. Both teams will be looking for postseason matches and might rest some of their stars for the match. But despite that, both sides have potent firepower in their squad. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat East Bengal 3-1 in ISL 2023-24; Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos Score as Mariners Win To Go Top of Points Table

