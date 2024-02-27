India women's team will be locking horns against Kosovo women's team for the final match of the Turkish Women's Cup 2024. The India vs Kosovo Turkish Women’s Cup 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, February 27 at Gold City Sport Complex in Turkey. The match between India and Kosovo has a scheduled start time of 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Turkish Women’s Cup 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel. Fans can watch the live stream of the match on the Evima Football YouTube Channel. Santosh Trophy 2023–24: Manipur Move to Top of Group B; Mizoram, Railways Register Wins.

