Inter Miami will host Montreal in the MLS 2024 regular season match at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA on Monday, March 11 at 02:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, no broadcaster in India has the rights of MLS 2024 and hence, fans will not be able to watch live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Montreal, MLS 2024 Match on their TV channels. Apple TV has rights to the MLS 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2024 on the Apple+ app and Apple TV. Lionel Messi's Sons Have Fun With 'Uncle' Luis Suarez After Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Inter Miami vs Montreal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

