Lionel Messi is finally set to play against his childhood club. The match between Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys will be played on Friday, February 16. The Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys match will be played at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA and has a scheduled start time of 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys will not be telecast in India on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Unfortunately, there is no way to watch the Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys on any of the TV channels. The good news for fans as the Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys club-friendly football match is live streaming on Apple TV. Fans can pay a basic subscription fee to watch the match. Netherlands Footballer Quincy Promes Sentenced to Six Years in Prison For Involvement in Cocaine Import.

Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys Club Friendly Live Streaming and Telecast Details

