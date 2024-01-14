One of the big favourites of the competition, Iran will start their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 against Palestine. The Iran vs Palestine AFC Asian Cup 2023 match has a start time of 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the IRN vs PLE match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the IRN vs PLE football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. India Suffer 0-2 Defeat to Australia in First Match of AFC Asian Cup 2023.

IRN vs PLE AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Third day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/yxyfwpomSR — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 14, 2024

