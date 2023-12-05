Al-Nassr will look to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Istiklol in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 on December 5. The match will be played at the Dushanbe Central Stadium in Tajikistan and it starts at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available for this match. But fans can surely watch Al-Nassr vs Istiklol live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Al-Nassr are guaranteed to finish the group stage at the top spot irrespective of what happens in this match. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Istiklol vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Istiklol vs Al-Nassr

AlNassr In Tajikistan 🙌💛 pic.twitter.com/jl1TBmcVYp — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)