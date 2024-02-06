Following a 1-0 victory over Australia at extra time in the quarterfinals, South Korea will face Jordan in the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Jordan and South Korea will face off in the semifinals on Tuesday at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The exciting match will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Jordan vs South Korea match will be available on the Sports 18 channel. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Jordan vs South Korea AFC Asian Cup Match on the Jio Cinema App. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son Heung-Min Guides South Korea Into Semifinals With Comeback Victory Over Australia.

Jordan vs South Korea on Sports 18 Channel

✨ 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 ✨ 🇯🇴 Jordan 🆚 Korea Republic 🇰🇷 ⏳ It's almost time! 🤩 The Taegeuk Warriors and Jordan square off in a Group E rematch with a spot in the Final on the line! 📺 Watch Live https://t.co/Wvc1BBNkqM#AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia | #JORvKOR pic.twitter.com/2sCNmVjGDC — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)