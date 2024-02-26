Inter Miami started well in the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake at home. Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, secured a 13th-place finish in the Western Conference league table last season and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Although the side is yet to play a regular-season game in 2024, they defeated the New York Red Bulls by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture. Los Angeles Galaxy lock horns with Inter Miami in an important clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday, February 26th, 2024 Indian Standard Time (IST). The game will start at 07:00 AM IST. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast on the MLS 2024 season available in India. Apple TV has rights to the MLS 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami on Apple+ App and on Apple TV. Inter Miami 2–0 Real Salt Lake, MLS 2024: Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez Score As the Herons Win the First Game of Major League Soccer 2024 Season.

Match day against LA incoming 🔜 Check out our match preview as we get ready to take on the LA Galaxy tomorrow at 9PM ET. Details: https://t.co/SiktEGT6dN pic.twitter.com/LmaKujQ0Iu — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 25, 2024

