Lazio will host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 on Thursday, February 15. The match will be played at the Olimpico, Roma, Italy and it is going to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 showdown between Lazio vs Bayern Munich on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Lazio vs Bayern Munich match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Rare Video of Toni Kroos Getting Angry on Field Goes Viral, German Footballer Left Furious During RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Round of 16 Match.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A fierce battle is about to begin as @OfficialSSLazio gets ready to welcome @FCBayernEN for their #UCL R16 knockout match 💥⚽.⚽ Which team will secure the crucial advantage heading into the second leg? 👀#SonySportsNetwork #ChampionsLeague | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/p39vaF86J1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 14, 2024

