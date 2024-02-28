Luton Town booked their place in the fifth round with a 2-1 win over Everton, while Manchester City, defeated Tottenham Hotspurs to reach the fifth round of the tournament. The two teams have locked horns 50 times since 1898, with City leading 21-14. The exciting FA cup game will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 28, 2024. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to FA cup 2023-24 competition in India. Fans can watch Luton Town vs Manchester City FA Cup 2023–24 on Sony Sports Networks Channels. Luton Town vs Manchester City FA Cup 2023–24 live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV App. Premier League 2023-24: Everton's Points Deduction Due to Breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules Reduced to Six Following Appeal.

