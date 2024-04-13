The Premier League 2023-24 season title race is going down the wire with three teams battling out for the coveted trophy. Surprisingly Manchester City has some catch-up to do. They are one point behind League leaders Arsenal and Liverpool. But the Cityzens have the most favourable fixtures among the three competitors. They will host Luton Town next before going into the Champions League match. The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Manchester City vs Luton Town match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Manchester City vs Luton Town live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Premier League Set To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology for EPL 2024–25 Season

Manchester City vs Luton Town Live

It's MATCHDAY at the Etihad! 💪 Showing our support for @citcmancity this afternoon 🩵 pic.twitter.com/xj4rMaMGY9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2024

