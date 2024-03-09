English Premier League giants Manchester United are all set to face Everton in their next match of the 2023-24 edition of the tournament. United currently sit in the sixth spot ion the points table whereas Everton stands 16th. The Manchester United vs Everton EPL 2023-24 match will be played at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester which is scheduled to start from 06:00 PM IST. The fans willing to watch the match in India must tune into the Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels. The match will also be streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. ‘Every Setback Is a…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Inspirational Message After Al-Nassr’s Shock Defeat to Al-Raed in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (See Post)

Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2023-24

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)