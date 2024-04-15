Mohun Bagan Super Giants will host Mumbai City FC on the last gameday. With just two points separating both sides, Mumbai City FC will be looking to score at least one point from the match to finish at the top of the table. In the last meeting between the two sides, Mumbai City FC escaped with a 2-1 win in a ‘7-red-card’ match. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Wraps Up League Campaign With Stellar Win Over Chennaiyin FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐍 𝐊𝐎𝐋𝐊𝐀𝐓𝐀 🛡️ The Islanders 🆚 The Mariners. #ISL10 Shield on the line. Doesn’t get bigger than this!🔥 Let’s go, 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶! 🩵#MBSGMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ajTZpI0CU1 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) April 15, 2024

