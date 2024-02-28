Having slipped to fifth in the table, FC Goa now have 28 points from 15 matches, four behind the top-placed Odisha FC. Mumbai City FC on the other hand has a chance to go to the top with a win in today's match. They are just a point behind Odisha FC but require a win to overtake the northeast side to avoid goal difference playing any role in the standings. The match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will be played at Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on February 28. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Syria’s Thaer Krouma Joins Mumbai City FC From Syrian Premier League Defending Champions Al Fotuwa SC.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

