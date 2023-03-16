Napoli will play Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Round of 16 second leg tie on Thursday, March 15. The match is set to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Sony Sports Ten 1 will the channel to watch live telecast of this match. Fans can also tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch live streaming of this contest. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks the Ball Away in Frustration, Receives Yellow Card During Al-Nassr vs Abha King's Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live

.@en_sscnapoli have a foot in the #UCL Quarterfinals with a comfortable 2-goal advantage from the 1st Leg 💪⚽ Can @Eintracht come up with something extraordinary to progress through the Final 8? 🤔#SonySportsNetwork #NAPSGE pic.twitter.com/O922t1c4D9 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)