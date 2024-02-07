Three-time CAF AFCON champions Nigeria will play South Africa, who is looking for their second overall continental title. Nigeria have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against South Africa. The exciting match will start at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, there will be no live telecast available in India for the AFCON matches. Fans can enjoy live streaming of Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON 2023 Semifinal Match on the FanCode App. Cameroon FA Rejects Samuel Eto'o's Resignation As President Amid Allegations of Misconduct and Match-Fixing

Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON 2023 Semifinal Match

M A T C H D A Y! ⚽️ Nigeria 🇳🇬 🆚 South Africa 🇿🇦 🗓 Wednesday , 7 February 2024 ⏱ 6pm 🇳🇬(WAT) 🏟 Stade De La Paix, Bouake 🧿 Afcon Semi Final 📱 #SoarSuperEagles #LetsDoItAgain #Afcon2023 #NGARSA #OurAfcon pic.twitter.com/YLda3vnGML — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)