Odisha FC are currently fourth in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 standings with 11 wins from 21 games. They will take on struggling NorthEast United FC on the final matchday. NorthEast United FC do not boast of the best of records against Odisha FC, having lost each of their last five games against them. This is their joint longest run against a single opponent in the league history. The exciting match will be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC Post Emphatic 3-1 Win over Hyderabad FC.

NorthEast United vs Odisha FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

