Odisha FC lock horns with East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 29. The OFC vs EBFC match in the ISL will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official telecast partner of the Indian Super League and the live telecast of this match will be available on VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels. Fans who want to watch live streaming online of this match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Mumbai City FC Split Points With FC Goa After 1–1 Draw in ISL 2023–24.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

